An enthralling video of a tall African man has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The footage was shared on Facebook and shows the gentleman walking with another, average height man along a road

South African social media users were left stunned and amazed at the man’s height and shared their reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Towering, statuesque men do tend to have more allure. However, one gent left Saffas gobsmacked at his unusually elongated physique.

A video shared on Facebook by Ekurhuleni "Online" Radio shows the tall gentleman walking with another, average height man along a road on their way to an unknown destination.

A man's odd height had people talking. Image: Ekurhuleni "Online" Radio/Facebook

Source: UGC

Study after study have found that taller men and women are generally considered more attractive or striking. And this gent, believed to be from Lesotho, surely takes the cup as his extraordinarily long limbs leave one at a loss for words.

Cyber citizens flocked in under the post to share their comments and reactions in response to the man’s height.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ernest Weldon commented:

“Djere, poles for legs, you can't talk face to face with this dude you have to Whatsapp him, your voice will never get to his ears.”

Bernice Boikanyo said:

“That guy is the tallest guy in Lesotho.”

Morwa Matome Mpholoane wrote:

“I'm short but I feel real fucken short this sh*t is f***d up lol how can one be such tall I mean he can see in the other side of the car damn n I find it disrespectful for a man to look up my head yerrrrr lol.”

Lebohang Lexnton Mo Fking responded:

“He'll do great in NBA.”

Mosuwe Pat Zceen commented:

“This guy lives in Lesotho, TY.”

Mornay Short reacted:

“Satellite Traffic Officer.”

Bhayilomzi Mabel'entlanzi Tshisa Mhlonyane replied:

“Long distance person this one.”

One Corner Song Is Bigger Than Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller - Patapaa Brags

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah known by the stage name Patapaa has said Black Sherif's Kwaku the Traveller could not be compared to his One Corner song.

While speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment and sighted in a report by modernghana, Patapaa said his One Corner song put Ghana music on the world stage and got music lovers around the globe paying attention to our music.

Pataapa went on to claim that no Ghanaian song has made waves like his One Corner song making it Ghana's biggest worldwide hit song yet.

Source: YEN.com.gh