Rapper Okyeame Kwame has got his fans talking with a new video he shared on his Instagram handle

Unlike him, Okyeame wore a suit and one lady has complained that it was wrong for him to have chosen that attire

The lady explained that as a Made in Ghana ambassador, it is inappropriate for Okyeame Kwame to wear a Whiteman's attire

A photo of Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has got fans arguing online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Okyeame Kwame wore a complete suit but one of his fans did not like it.

The lady by the name Maabena Kwabea Osei found the attire inappropriate and wrote that as a Made in Ghana Ambassador, it was wrong for Okyeame Kwame to have dressed in a “Whiteman’s attire top to down”

maabena_kwabea_osei: “Made in Ghana Ambassador in white man attire top to down.”

Others, however, liked the photo and would not stop praising Okyeame Kwame.

I real exec, for instance, wrote that it was his first time seeing Okyeame Kwame in suit:

1real_exec: “My first time seeing @okyeamekwame in suit.”

Lina loved the photo:

lina.mensah.921: “I love it.”

Bryant also wrote that Okyeame Kwame is a real gentleman:

daelo_bryant: “You the real GentleMan.”

Nkrumah wrote that Okyeame Kwame looked gorgeous in suit:

nkrumah3230: “Waaaw!!! You look gorgeous in the suit.”

Elizabeth said it is nice:

elizabethanobeng: “Oh is nice.”

Ntiamoah even wanted to have the same design made for him:

am.ntiamoah: “@okyeamekwame senior, pls who's ur tailor? Is he in Accra or does he have a branch in Accra?.”

