Afia Schwar’s daughter, Adiepena Geiling E Amankona, has been spotted in a video singing Sista Afia’s Asuoden song.

She is captured sitting in a car with her mother whose face was not showing in the video.

Pena sang the song from A-Z, but only struggled a bit with the Akan language. Her facial expression and gestures show that she loves the song and was really enjoying herself.

She has a beautiful voice which could be felt throughout her singing.

Afia’s voice was heard in the background when she joined Pena to sing and to teach her well the lyrics of the song.

The video came with the captioned: “My problem is the Twi. I tried. I know I did”.

Fans react to Pena’s video

The video has excited some fans of Pena and they have reacted. Many of them though reacted with emojis.

Mrhood4real, for instance, wrote that Pena is so adorable:

mrhood4real: “Pana you are soo adorable.”

Vida Nyamekye described the video as a nice one:

vida.nyamekye.39: “Awww nice one pena u do all.”

Mzz Click Michi also fell in love with the little one with angelic voice:

mzz_click_michi: “Aww Pena.”

