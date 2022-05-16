A popular Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, has again overcome a major challenge as he bypassed Cote d'Ivoire

Earlier, the man was stuck at the Cote d'Ivoire border and was not allowed an entry, a situation that threatened his mission

Under his latest Twitter post, Nigerians celebrated with Kunle and said that he should be closer to Ghana soon

A man, Kunle Adeyanju, who is nearing the end of his big mission of riding from London to Lagos state has progressed despite challenges.

On Sunday, May 15, the man had a major setback in his mission as border authorities in Cote d'Ivoire would not allow him entry.

The rider said that he is now in Burkina Faso. Photo source: @lionheart1759

What happened at Cote d'Ivoire's border

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an earlier report, he said that the issue had to do with the rejection of the laissez-passer with him.

In an update on the issue, Kunle tweeted that he is now in Burkina Faso, suggesting that he has taken another route to continue his journey.

A photo he shared showed him amid other riders with their power bikes.

See his post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Cyborg415 said:

"Who’s actually videoing the trip? Is it that you have a Team?"

@AlhajiDNA said:

"@am_islamiyyah Did he pass through or he bypass Ivory Coast?"

@Mr___Pi replied:

"He bypassed them. Now it'd be from Burkina Faso to Ghana then down to Lagos."

@crazyjohnbull said:

"Ivory coast has stamp their name in history. I remember asking you what will influence you choice of route between Ivory coast and Burkina Faso."

@LarewajuJohnson asked:

"Does that mean you've dropped the idea of passing through Ivory Coast since you're denied access?"

@Henrrie6 replied:

"Basically, will now get into Ghana."

@nbusiri said:

"Welcome. Try passing through ghana we have ghana Jollof rice for you."

@miharbi999 said:

"When you enter Abuja come make I carry you go ojuelegba."

@Madawaki01 said:

"Lionheart for a reason. Glad to see that bikers are accompanying you on the journey."

He got a wheel replacement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that in a post on Wednesday, May 11, Kunle revealed that the six riders who delivered a new wheel to him treated him like a king as they gave him a presidential motorcade.

Sharing a photo where they all had lunch, the Nigerian rider praised them, calling the riders "the real deal".

That happened after the Malian riders showed him much love, travelled for hours, and gave him a wheel replacement.

Source: YEN.com.gh