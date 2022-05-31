Earlier today, Ghanaian Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger issued a strong warning to MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

She warned him to stay away from the banter ongoing between herself and media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay

This comes after he took to his official Facebook page to share his views on the social media allegations Afia Schwar made against Delay

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has been embroiled in a fiery banter sparked by Ghanaian Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwar issued a strong warning to Sam George during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, people were not aware of what triggered the rant on social media, since she did not state it.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Sam George and Deloris Frimpong Manso. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @samgeorgegh @delayghana

However, upon some investigations by YEN.com.gh, it was found that the Anti-LGBTQ advocator had something to say about the rants by Afia Schwar on Monday, May 30th concerning Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay calling her barren with no man and no children.

Sharing his views on his official Facebook page, Sam George said:

But is she really barren? Is that a factual statement? Not as far as I know.

Sam George called Afia Schwar's social media allegations against Delay distasteful and made a joke about food he is enjoying in India.

Utterly distasteful commentary. Ah well, off to eat my chicken biryani with roti bread. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

