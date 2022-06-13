Young lady found in viral video who claimed to be Delay's former house help has rendered an apology to the ace media personality

She made the apology in a TikTok video where she pleaded with Delay to accept her plea since she wasn't aware the video would trend

This comes at the back of the young lady claiming that Delay has a daughter and several other allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady who went viral after releasing some information about Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay, which Delay termed as fake news has apologised.

Delay and 'Fake House help'. Photo Source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Issuing a public apology to Delay in a TikTok video on her page, she said she was hurt to see her “role model” face criticisms during her beef with Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger.

She added that the beef pushed her to want to come to Delay's defence, hence the claims and allegations she made.

She captioned her TikTok post:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

“Sorry Delay, I never knew it would trend like this and I was in pain when I heard something bad about my role model.. please, I’m sorry.”

Lady Claiming To Be Delay's House Help Claims Delay Has A Daughter

An unidentified lady popped up on social media with a video claiming to be a former house help of the award-winning broadcaster.

The lady was speaking on the recent banter between Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger. In a bid to refute suggestions by Schwar that Delay was a barren woman without kids, the lady claimed that Delay had a daughter.

According to her, she stayed in the house of Delay for over one year and saw the presenter breastfeeding a baby girl at home. She went on to say that Delay does not want her daughter to be out there so she keeps things related to her private adding that the term 'obiaa boa' which the presenter uses is in response to those who think she is barren.

Delay’s ‘Fake House Maid’. Photo Source: Myjoyonline

Source: UGC

Delay Reacts After Lady Claiming To Be Her House help Talked About Her 'Secret Daughter'

Radio and TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has reacted to a video of a lady making claims about a 'secret daughter' of hers.

In a quick response under the lady's video on Tik Tok, Delay has denied ever knowing the supposed former house help of hers. Delay who sounded displeased by the lady's video asked her to stop spreading what she [Delay] described as false information.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh