Singer Becca and actress Akuapem Poloo delighted fans at the 10:30 Experience concert organised by singer MzVee

The singer MzVee launched her 10-track music album on Saturday, June 25, at Front/Back in Accra, which saw the two in attendance

Fans and followers who watched after Akuapem Poloo uploaded her dance video with Becca on social media shared their views

Singer Becca and actress Akuapem Poloo thrilled fans at the 10:30 Experience concert organised by singer MzVee on Saturday, June 25.

MzVee held the concert to launch her 10-track album, which features acclaimed artists such as StoneBwoy, DJ Henry X, Kwesi Arthur, Yemi Alade, Harmonize, Kofi Kinaata, and Tiwa Savage, at Front/Back in Accra.

Becca and Akuapem Poloo were among Ghanaian personalities and entertainers who showed up to support the DaaVi hitmaker.

The duo mounted the stage after Becca invited Akuapem Poloo to join her to delight fans.

In an Instagram post, Akupem Poloo thanked Becca for the recognition at the album launch.

''@beccafrica ‍♀️OH GOD PLEASE BLESS HER SOME MORE SHE IS JUST REAL IM EVEN IN TEARS SHE JUST CALLED ME ON STAGE TO DANCE WITH HER REAL LOVE,'' she shared with the video.

Fans of the pair shared their views after the clip surfaced on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to video

Its_anidrea said:

''You can dance ❤️❤️❤️.''

Mrs_shapo commented:

''Real recognised real chaley ❤️.''

Miztoby said:

''Don’t be surprised, you are a STAR!❤️❤️❤️.''

Maame_anowah commented:

''Polooooo to the world.''

One_rare_marg said:

''You looked so beautiful up there.''

Sedsonam commented:

''She's nice like that. Thanks, queen B❤️.''

Fomajoe said:

''Love to see you thriving.''

Guapa_lourd commented:

''She's so adorable.''

Melanated_kvng said:

''So nice, REAL recognized REAL! ❤️.''

Akuapem_poloo replied:

''@melanated_kvng___ yesss.''

MaxDee said:

''Eiish, small nyash dey shake.''

