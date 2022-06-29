Reggae and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shown appreciation to his lawyer and the Shatta Movement family for their support throughout his court case

Wale was fined GHc 2000 for causing fear and panic with a death hoax and that failure to pay the fine would result in a 3-month jail term

The 'My Level' crooner faked his death in October 2021 after he got knowledge of a prophecy about an armed attack on him which would lead to his death

Dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in music circles as Shatta Wale, has expressed gratitude to his lawyer Jerry Avernogbo and Shatta Movement for their support during his trips to court on his death hoax last year.

Shatta penned down an emotional 'thank you' message on his Facebook page to appreciate his legal counsel, the judge who presided over his case, friends and family.

"FREE AT LAST Being thankful and expressing gratitude is an important part of being happy in life. I wish to take this opportunity to say thank you to my Lawyer , Jerry, the Judge , Shatta Movement and the entire nation for the support through these trying times", Shatta wrote

An Accra Circuit court judge, Emmanuel Essandoh charged the 'Kakai' hitmaker with causing fear and panic as well as spreading falsehood in relation to an incident that occurred in October last year.

Ghanaians heard rumours of an attack on Shatta Wale by gunmen, who 'shot him to death'. These rumours were confirmed by Shatta's personal aide on social media, who added that the musician was battling for his life in an undisclosed health centre.

When police investigations into the matter revealed that it was all a hoax, Shatta defended his actions by claiming that he did what he did to draw the attention of the police to a prophecy that had been made regarding an attack on his life.

