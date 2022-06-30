Award-winning News Anchor and Producer, Serwaa Amihere, has shared her excitement on social media after Daddy Lumber acknowledged her

Award-winning News Anchor and Producer, Serwaa Amihere, has shared her excitement after legendary Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba, acknowledged her hard work as a journalist.

Daddy Lumba showered Serwaa Amihere with praises such that she run to Twitter to share her excitement.

Daddy Lumba and Serwaa Amihere. Photo Source: @officialdaddylumba @serwaaamihere

He told her that he watches her on GHOne TV every morning to update himself on the current affairs of the country as well as to entertain himself by watching the ever-gorgeous Serwaa Amihere.

Serwaa Amihere cohosts the morning show on GHOne Tv called GH Today on weekdays.

However, a day after she shared that Daddy Lumba watches her on TV, she took to Twitter again to announce that her friends have changed her name to Mummy Lumba.

In a tweet, she said,

Mummy Lumba.That’s what some of my friends call me these days

Some Reactions By Some Tweeps On Twitter

@nanayaw_buadu said:

It's good to fall for the tunes of a legend. Daddy Pay All

@callmeNii commented:

Kaish awaiting a feature

@EugeneOwusuAfr1 said:

You reach be that

@thesecuritymae1 commented:

Collabo?

@_DannyMax commented saying:

Ask them the reason why, because in Ghana people have different interpretations, maybe they are referring to something different , ask them pls.

@DominicKoduah1 said:

I like you because of the love you have for Daddy Lumba

Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has disclosed that legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, is one of her biggest fans.

In a tweet that the ace broadcaster shared on her Twitter page, Serwaa revealed that Daddy Lumba told her he watches her on TV every morning. She proceeded to ask in a cryptic message what her followers thought of it.

"I spoke to Daddy Lumba this afternoon. He watches me every morning.. do you people know what that means? " she tweeted.

The ace broadcaster's tweet attracted varied reactions from tweeps on the bird app.

