Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has resplied to the NPP spokesman who wanted his Twitter account banned

In his response, Sam George indicated that getting a Twitter ban would not stop him from expressing his opinions to the president

He stated that he would use a gong gong or a megaphone at the forecourt of the Flagstaff House for the President to hear his messages

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has responded to claims about a spokesperson from the opposition party, NPP, wanting to get him banned from Twitter.

Sam George is one for the few politicians who are active on the social media app who contributes opinions on issues of global as well as national interest while connecting to the many Ghanaians on the app.

Sam George. Photo Source: samgeorgegh

Source: Facebook

However, upon getting hold of that information, he said that getting banned from Twitter would not stop him from expressing his plight to the president.

He threatened to use a gong gong, a traditional tool which was used in making announcements in the past. He also added that he would also opt for a megaphone if he loses his Twitter account in a Twitter banter with former president John Dramani Mahama’s advisor Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Responding to Joyce Bawah Mogtari tweet he said,

“I’d pound gong gong and use a megaphone every morning in front of Flag Staff House.”

Sam George's reaction comes at the back of Joyce Bawah Mogtari tweet where she spoke about some individuals threatening to get fellow MPs Twitter accounts banned. In the tweet she said,

Some fake Landlords and landlady’s and shareholders of Twitter are threatening to have @samgeorgegh and @S_OkudzetoAblak banned from Twitter! Elon Musk is most definitely laughing and shaking his head #AriseGhana demonstrates the tenacity of the Ghanaian People

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Benjamin Gyau who is well-known as Ben Gazie made a declaration to petition Twitter to have the accounts of two opinionated Ghanaian politicians blocked. And these two politicians were; Sam Nartey George of Ningo Prampram and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongu.

He claimed that the two NDC MPs are on a quest to tarnish the image of President Akufo-Addo and to also defame him on social media using their Twitter accounts.

During the morning show on Wontumi radio, Ben Gazie claimed that if Twitter suspended former US President Donald Trump and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for spreading untruths, then the two politicians also have to be banned.

Source: YEN.com.gh