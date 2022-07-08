Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's only daughter, Ohemaa, turned eight years old on Friday, July 8, 2022

The all-time Ghana top scorer celebrated Ohemaa's new age by sharing her beautiful photos on social media

Captioning the photos, which impressed many people, Gyan warned that he was going to buy machetes to protect his daughter

Former Black Stars captain and Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan recently shared lovely photos of his daughter Zelda Love Abena Ohemaa Arhin Gyan.

Gyan posted the photos of Ohemaa as she celebrated her birthday on Friday, July 2022. Born in 2014, the pretty had just turned eight years old.

The photos showed Ohemaa, the youngest of Gyan's three children with his estranged wife Gifty, in an impressive pink and jeans combination.

Asamaoh Gyan celebrates daughter's 8th birthday Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Wearing a pink top over a pair of jean shorts, the little girl matched her look with a pink pair of shoes. She gave off different poses.

Sharing the photos, Gyan, who described Ohemaa as his princess, wished her a happy birthday while expressing love for her. He made an observation about how fast she was growing.

According to Gyan, from the way Ohemaa was growing, he will soon buy machetes and put in his house.

"Happy Birthday to my princess ❤️❤️❤️. The way things are going di33, I will start buying machetes in my house oooo. . Daddy loves you Ohemaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he said.

Asamoah Gyan's followers react

The photos of Gyan's daughter and the caption have stirred many reactions online. While some admired the beauty of Ohemaa, others indicated their readiness to test the caution sent by Gyan.

sellygalley said:

"Pink Shoe all come in, she meant this combination she’s sooooo beautiful."

sammy_anim said:

"Happy birthday Ohenewaa papabi, Ohenaa 1 p3 ❤️❤️❤️."

_lormiiiii_ said:

"Way3 late koraaa happy birthday princess."

stephano.1 said:

"You chop people's own, now edey ur turn u go buy cutlass. Massa wofa etuo koraa we go chop am."

trustframez said:

"You should also know we are also going to join Isakaba so Machetes won't do anything to our body oo .. All the way Happy Birthday to the princess ❤️."

