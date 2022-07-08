Former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, has shared new stunning photos on social media to celebrate her birthday.

Nana Ama, the winner of the fourth season of GMB in 2010, turned a year older on Friday, July 8, 2022

Born in 1990, Ama GMB, as fans prefer to call her, has reached the age of 32 and decided to show off how beautiful God created her.

Nana Ama GMB has celebrated her birthday.

The photos, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, are from a special birthday photoshoot Nana Ama had just to celebrate her new age.

Ama GMB wore an elegant outfit made from expensive-looking white lace. Sharing the photos, the former GMB queen gave thanks to God. She said:

" Dear Lord, Aseda nkoaaa. Baby girl is grateful ."

Ama GMB's followers celebrate her

The birthday photos of Ama GMB has garnered loads of reactions and birthday wishes from her followers.

talklifegh said:

"Happy birthday my dear. Age Gracefully."

her_ladyship_adasi said:

"Happy birthday sweetheart….You are loved ❤️ keep blossoming, dearest Ama."

dors_fashionable_kidz said:

"Happy Birthday Queen @nanaamaroyale. God Keep Blessing you."

ms_kwartemaa said:

"Queen already . Happy happy birthday beautiful ."

