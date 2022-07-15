Afia Schwarzenegger's little girl Adiepena is a big girl now and is no longer the smallish baby she used to be

Adiepena recently celebrated her 8th birthday and had a nice little party thrown for her by her mother

New photos of the adorable little princess surfaced after the birthday party went viral, and YEN.com.gh has sighted even more photos which show how much Adiepena has grown

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter, Adiepena, is a beautiful little angel. The young lady is growing rapidly.

She celebrated her 8th birthday recently and had lots of fun as a cute party was thrown for her by her mother. Afia adopted Adiepena Geiling Amankona, and the pair have been inseparable since then.

In a video that surfaced recently, Adiepena is seen telling Afia that, she is the only thing that happened to her. Her profound statement showed how much the young lady had grown. She has matured not only in height but in speech and intelligence.

YEN.com.gh has spotted some photos that show how much Adiepena has grown.

1. In this photo, Adiepena is seen bonding with her mum as they pose to take pictures. She wore a pretty outfit that brought out the lady in her.

2. Adiepena and her mum took this cute photo together. She looked like an Ashanti princess as she posed with Afia in a Kente cloth.

3. The young girl looked very mature here as she posed in a beautiful hairdo and head chain jewellery. She looked gorgeous.

4. Pena did not disappoint at all in this image. Her pretty all-white outfit brought out her beauty even more.

5. Afia's little lady did not look like the little baby most folks know as she glowed in her black gown outfit. She put on some lip gloss and large earrings.

6. Pena slays in a beautiful long dress and hijab.

7. She did not come to play at all. Pena stunned folks with her fashionable outfit and big shades which screamed ''I am a grown woman now''

8. She could easily pass for a landlady here. Her outfit and the background gave her a mature look.

9. A queen and more. She was all smiles in this photo as she took one for the gram.

10. Adiepena was on some CEO steez. She killed it with this peach outfit.

