Entertainment pundit, Rya Anakwa Anakwa, has opined that celebrities throwing money into crowds does not secure the fans into their ever-growing fanbase.

Rya and Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @ryaanakwa @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Citing influential musicians Shatta Wale and Sarkodie as an example, she stated that even though both have diverse thoughts on the throwing of money on fans and into crowds, they both still have staunch followers supporting them.

"Securing them, I don’t think so. Sarkodie doesn’t throw money around but he still has his fanbase and called following. And then on the other hand, you have people like Shatta Wale who throws money, but still has his fanbase."

She hinted that the gesture is dependent on whether it suits the brand or not.

"We have musicians like Sarkodie. I’ve never seen him throw money into crowds before, but he’s still relevant."

Rya, who doubles as an actress and radio personality, noted that the throwing of money is also dependent on the personality of the celebrity.

"I personally don’t have problems with celebrities throwing money. Just know yourself and what you are trying to … your audience or your followers."

She explained that the money which celebrities give out to their fans and supporters during public appearances is just icing on the cake. However, it does not necessarily keep a fanbase.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale spraying his fans with money.

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is known to always thrown money into crowds during concerts. He is also known to be spraying money on his fans whom he calls Shatta Movement Family, anytime he makes a public appearance.

However, Shatta Wale has been known to always give out money to his fans.

