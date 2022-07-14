Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has expressed his displeasure with the comments rapper Sarkodie made about his behaviour during an interview

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, says that he is not pleased with the comments his fellow musician, Sarkodie made about him on an international podcast.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie. Photo Source: @shattawalenima @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie's statements made in an interview in South Africa portrayed him to be someone who is mentally unstable in the eyes of people and his fans.

“He shouldn’t have said that. People have that perception that I have that crazy lifestyle. So, if a colleague like mine talks like that, somebody would think Shatta is a mad man."

However, the comments made by Sarkodie did not sit well with Shatta Wale, who is of the belief that Sarkodie does not know what he is about.

He further stated that at his own accord, he could also go about and make such unpleasant remarks about the rapper. The 'On God' crooner added that his remarks could also have the potential of tarnishing Sarkodie's image and brand.

“I have sat with you, spoken business languages with you. I have had plans that I called you about because I felt we could use at least the numbers we have to create something. But if you want to talk like this, say it well."

He further explained that Sarkodie could have gone about answering the question in a different way.

"He could have said maybe ‘Shatta has discussed something with me and, because I have not made up my mind, sometimes he feels that I am not ready, you know he goes on social media… I will understand.”

Sarkodie Says That Shatta Wale Insults Him For No Reason Despite their Cordial Relationship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has disclosed that his relationship with Shatta Wale is one that is cordial.

However, he stated that the controversial reggae-dancehall musician flares up for no apparent reason during a middle of a friendly conversation.

In an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said Shatta Wale's actions are unpredictable. In a jovial tone, he stated that,

"Shatta Wale, my brother is crazy. You can just wake up and something will happen."

Shatta Wale Says He Fights With Nigerians To Create Opportunities for Ghanaians

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has disclosed the reason why he tends to frequently engage in social media arguments with Nigerians.

He noted that the real reason behind the beef with prominent musicians from Nigeria especially is that he wants to create opportunities for the next generation of Ghanaians.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the self-acclaimed dancehall king emphasised that getting dirty in the trenches is nothing he minds doing if the outcome will change the fate of Ghana’s music industry.

