Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has announced that he has accrued GH¢13k after soliciting for funds on his social media platforms

This comes after he was convicted by the Accra High Court for faking his death and his fans whom he calls the Shatta Movement Family heeded to his plight

The 'On God' hitmaker made the announcement on July 1, 2022, on Facebook live on his official Facebook page

In a Facebook live on July 1, 2022, he revealed that his fans have donated an amount of GH¢13,000 so far to his mobile money wallet.

On Friday, July 1, Shatta Wale took to his official Facebook page to thank his Shatta Movement family for their benevolence in heeding to his plight to raise money for his fine.

According to him there were people who contributed money as low as GH¢1.00 to his mobile money wallet.

"Shoutout to all those who have sent me MOMO...from the day I asked people to send me money, I want to say that Shatta Movement get money."

He further stated that,

"From the day I told the fans to send me money after my victory in court...everybody is sending me money, I can't even mention names. Up till now, fans continue to send me money. 13,000 and it is not big money from GH¢1.00 to GH¢10.00. I can see all those sending me money," he mentioned in a Facebook live.

The 'On God' crooner, who described himself as a "spirit", assured his fans who have so far donated money to be expectant of a miraculous blessing in their life.

He announced that he would soon make public the plans he has for the large sum which has accumulated in his mobile money wallet.

"If you know you sent me as little as 10 pesewas, prepare for a change in your life. You won't believe it, I am thinking of options for this money on this phone. Shatta Movement, it is about time we think about ourselves, right now we have about GH13,000. I have people who love me. Is this not beautiful?" he quizzed.

Shatta Wale Fined GH¢2k After Pleading Guilty To Publicising False News

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has been convicted by the Accra High Court.

This comes after he pleaded guilty to publicising fake news in the media on Wednesday, June 29.

His Worship Emmanuel Essandoh presided over the court and delivered a non-custodial sentence to the 'On God' hitmaker and fined him an amount of GH¢2,000. According to the terms of the non-custodial sentence, if Shatta Wale fails to pay the fine, he will be eligible to spend three months in jail.

Source: YEN.com.gh