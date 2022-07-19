Fella Makafui has shared some new videos of her adorable baby Island Frimpong, and she looks all grown up

The little girl who was born in August 2020 already looks all grown up, and fans could not help but gush over the little angel

Island looks a lot like both Fella and Medikal, and fans have long debated on which of the parents she looks like

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian media personality Fella Makafui has shared a cute video of her little daughter Island Frimpong.

The small girl was born just two years ago, but she already looks all grown up. Island looked pretty in her freshly done hairdo as she munched on a biscuit.

Fela Makafui & Island Source: fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fans could not help but gush over the adorable Frimpong. Some folks could not tell who she looked more like between her dad and her mom.

Fans have long debated the topic, and it does not seem to get any easier to choose as Island grows older. A happy Fella captioned the video, saying: ''My Pride''

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video gave peeps baby fever as they reacted to the heartwarming footage. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from fans.

she_loves_stonebwoyb gushed over the adorable baby:

see beautiful Angel. Babe girl you are a blessing

richieeharper also reacted:

Baby girl is growing and glowing

barimah_makeup_artistry also wrote:

Hahahahaahh my princess

efya_leedhya found the video cute:

The way she bites the biscuit so cute and fast

a_marfowaaa also wrote:

When I start to eat and remember my dad promised me money

jonathan_odartey also commented:

Eeii Amazing grace give me some crackers

Ghanaian Actor Kyekyeku Shares Heartwarming Story Of His Struggles; Expresses Gratitude To Akabenezer

In other news, Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has shared his grass-to-grace story and how he struggled financially before becoming famous.

The young star gave thanks to fellow actor Akabenezer as he was the one that helped him become popular.

Fans were happy to see Kyekyeku shine and congratulated him on how far he has come as an actor. Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has shared how he struggled during his humble beginnings and how he became popular as an actor with the help of fellow actor Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh