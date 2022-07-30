Actress Tracey Boakye held a grand reception on Friday to climax her wedding ceremony with Frank Badu Ntimoah

The reception which came off at Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi saw a number of Ghanaian celebrities and entertainers in attendance

Videos from the wedding reception have popped up showing Asamoah Gyan, Afia Schwar, Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, and others celebrating with Tracey

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has climaxed her wedding ceremony with a grand reception on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The reception which was held at the Lancaster Hotel, formerly known as Golden Tulip Kumasi City, was a star-studded affair.

Many Ghanaian entertainers thronged the venue to celebrate with their colleague on her special day.

Asamoah Gyan and other stars attended Tracey Boakye's wedding reception. Photo source: @nkonkonsa, @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Among the notable personalities were Asamoah Gyan, Afia Schwarzenegger, Asantewaa, and Diamond Appiah. Others included music stars Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, and Joyce Blessing.

Kumawood stars also attended in their numbers with Christiana Awuni, Mama Kalifornia, Big Akwes, Kyekyeku, and many more present.

Below are some videos and photos of the stars at Tracey Boakye's wedding reception:

1. Asamoah Gyan:

The former Black Stars captain arrived to the excitement of Tracey Boakye.

2. Afia Schwar and Diamond:

Tracey's friends, Afia Schwar and Diamond a.k.a. The Mafia Gang, sat at the same table as Asamoah Gyan and Brother Sammy.

3. Becca and Kwabena Kwabena:

Becca and Kwabena Kwabena looked dapper in a black gown and suit respectively.

4. Kyekyeku:

The popular skit maker and member of Ras Nene's team got his outfit on point.

5. Kwabena Kwabena's performance:

A master of love songs, Kwabena Kwabena got the bride and groom jamming on the dancefloor.

6. Asantewaa, Christiana Awuni, and Big Akwes:

The Tik Tok star had fun on the dancefloor with Christiana Awuni with Big Akwes joining them later.

Source: YEN.com.gh