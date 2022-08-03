Actress Nana Ama McBrown has reiterated her love for her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah as he attains a new age

The Ghanaian movie A-lister shared a video spotlighting herself, her husband, and their daughter Maxin, as they marked the occasion with a cake

Personalities in the entertainment sector, including Afia Schwar, and fans of McBrown and her husband, have wished Maxwell well

Actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has reaffirmed her love for her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, as he attains a new age on Wednesday, August 3.

The actress took to her verified socials to share a video with a brief message to celebrate her husband's special day.

''One word to you, my darling. You are a wonderful husband ❤️ Happy birthday @maxmmens,'' she shared with the footage and other family images.

Photos of McBrown, her husband Maxwell, and their daughter. Credit: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actress is seen with her husband and their daughter Maxin Mawushi Mensah, with cake on a table to celebrate Maxwell's birthday.

After sharing the Instagram visuals, entertainment personalities, including Afia Schwar, and fans of the McBrown and her husband, have wished Maxwell well.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to the cute video

Queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

''Happy birthday, Mr Mensah.''

Actress Sellygalley commented:

''Mensah happy birthday, fam ❤️.''

Actor Kwekuelliott commented:

''Happy birthday, Mr Mensah .''

Afiaoware said:

''Happy birthday Husby! Max for life! Bro mine.''

Kojo_soboh said:

''Happy birthday, bro @maxmmens.''

Gregokyere commented:

''Happy birthday Mr Mensah #brimm.''

