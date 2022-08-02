UK singer and actress Paigey Cakey, born Paige Meade, and her beautiful female lover are officially engaged

The Ride of Die singer took her verified socials to announce the milestone with her partner with photos

@Molliekat3, who commented with several others online said, ''congratulations, ladies! Wishing you much happiness. You make a beautiful couple''

UK singer and actress Paige Meade, known professionally as Paigey Cakey, and her lover are engaged.

The singer took to her verified social media pages to announce it with photos of herself and her lover.

"We got engaged," she wrote on Twitter with the images.

Photos of Paigey Cakey and her lover. Credit: @Paigey_Cakey

Source: Twitter

Paigey Cakey shared three photos, including one in which they toast to the milestone.

The pictures have since gone viral, garnering 5,729 retweets, 1,553 quote tweets, and 65.6,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Peeps react online

@beals_paige said:

''Good thing they have each other cause they are def too cute to be with you. One can't help who they fall in love with. No one is looking for your judgments. Congrats ladies.

@Molliekat3 commented:

''Congratulations, ladies! Wishing you much happiness. You make a beautiful couple.''

@AdaIdemili commented:

''Awwwwwnnnnn, go queens.''

@IgwehAchebe said:

''I still won come to America later, so make I just shut up.''

@_samky commented:

''May your courtship be filled with children.''

@BadBicth668 said:

''Haters will be like Bla Bla Bla. Congratulations to you both darling.''

Myfave said:

''Congratulations beautiful strangers, your man is such a beauty.''

@AllanVazquez15 commented:

''Congratulations to you both. Haters will always have something to say only because there is something missing in their own lives.

''The people of God as they proclaim themselves should practice what they PREACH if they wanna throw the Bible and God in the mix and DONT JUDGE, simple.''

Source: YEN.com.gh