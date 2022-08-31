Island Frimpong, daughter of famous celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal, celebrated her second birthday August 30, 2022

She rocked three stunning looks for her birthday party which was held at the luxurious mansion of her celebrity parents

Many thronged the comments section of the posts to celebrate the adorable Island Frimpong as she marked her second birthday

Island Frimpong, daughter of Fella Makafui and Medikal, didn't come to play with her looks for her second birthday party.

Island Frimpong @2. Photo Source: @menscookgh @islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

She came, she saw, and she rocked the looks elegantly at her lavish birthday party, which was held at her parent's residence.

For her first look, she rocked a pink tulle dress. The long dress was cut at the front to show off her cute legs and sandals. She had a pink bow tied to her hair to match her pink themed dress and party.

For her second look, she rocked a black and red tulle dress. She stood in front of the backdrop that was splashed with pink decor. The backdrop was carefully curated to perfection with ballons and sparkling designs.

In the series of photos in this look, Island beamed with smiles as she posed for the camera.

For her third look, she looked gorgeous in another tulle dress that was designed in green and silver.

She rocked the look for the cake cutting session of her birthday party. She stood on a chair in order to be able to stand above the cake.

The cake was decorated in pink. It had a pink crown on the top and a princess photo on the side to signify that it was the birthday of a princess.

Many netizens celebrate Island and admire her adorable self

mhiss_dzifa_gpc:

It looks good on u ampa❤️

portialamtey:

Awwwwnn my Darling Island Lady ❤ happiest Birthday to yu may yu grow in wisdom, full of grace nd most adored, Love yu Sweetheart, God bless you happy birthday ✈✈⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

babyshine_luxury_wear:

Beautiful

melissa_ayiku:

A sweet little baby girl like you is a blessing…Happy birthday angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

serwaaakwei:

It sure does , have a joyous day angel❤️

sarfo.louisa:

Mini mum❤️ happy birthday cutie

ernestina.frimpongmaa:

Last picture her smile looks like her mom

Source: YEN.com.gh