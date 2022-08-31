Kumawood actress and a former friend of Tracey Boakye, Gloria Kani, has got married in a private wedding

Details of Kani's wedding are sketchy but a video from the ceremony has surfaced online courtesy of the actress

The video which was shared on Kani's social media pages has drawn massive congratulations from her followers

Kumawood actress turned evangelist, Gloria Kani, has got married in what can be described as a lowkey wedding.

It is not known when exactly the actress tied the knot but the actress shared a video from the ceremony on social media.

The video was posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. It showed the 'repented' actress dressed in beautiful kente cloth with little makeup and cornrow braids.

With her mouth on his lips, Gloria Kani showed a glittering ring on her finger while a lady sat beside her. Blasting in the background of the video was Opiesie Esther's latest hit track W'aye Me Yie.

Sharing the video the actress indicated that she had moved from being a single lady to a married woman. She attributed the new chapter of her life to God and thanked Him for His mercies.

"The mercies of God have located me, from Miss to Mrs," she said.

Gloria Kani's wedding excites fans

The wedding video shared by Gloria Kani has excited many of her followers who have poured congratulations on her.

pascalinedwards said:

"Congratulations my darling ."

iamafialee said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

gosankoh305 said:

"Wow congratulations thank u Lord for this good news ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

agyeiwaahnana said

"Thank God for your life. Congratulations and happy marriage. The almighty God be Ur guide.❤️❤️❤️."

improphetmonnie said

"@kanigloria Congratulations may God increase."

Tracey Boakye's wedding

The wedding Gloria Kani comes just about one month after her Kumawood colleague, Tracey Boakye got married to Frank Badu Ntiamoah

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tracey and Frank who is also a Kumawood actor got married in Kumasi on July 29.

Gloria Kani and Tracey Boakye's fallout

Interestingly, the two Kumawood actresses who got wedded one month apart were once bosom friends.

The two fell out with Kani coming to reveal many secrets during Tracey's saga with Mzbel.

Source: YEN.com.gh