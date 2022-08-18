Mothers sacrifice a lot to see their children do well in life, so it is not a surprise when their kids go all out for them in their old age

Ghanaian celebrities like Medikal and Nkansah Lil Win are no exception as they have built gorgeous houses for their mothers

Mothers become content when they see their children prosper and give back all they had to sacrifice for their children to succeed in life

Every child desires to give their mothers a comfortable life in the future. Some celebrities are already living their dream, and their mothers can be proud of them. YEN.com.gh mentions some Ghanaian celebrities who have been able to build houses for their mothers or are in the process of doing so.

Nkansah Lilwin Gifts His Mum A House

Nkansah Lilwin gifts his mum a house. Photo credit: Kwame Web

One of Ghana's most well-known comedians is Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win. In honour of his mother's 70th birthday, he gifted her an eight-bedroom, fully furnished house in Kumasi. According to Lilwin, gifting his mother the house was a small gesture of appreciation for all the love she had shown him since his birth.

Watch a video below as Lil Win gives his mum the keys to the beautiful home.

Kwaku Manu Gifts His Parents A House

Popular Kumawood comedian Kwaku Manu frequently appears in films alongside Nkansah Lilwin. Kwaku Manu showcased the beautiful home that he had built for his parents on social media. The Kumawood actor valued the support he received from his fans during his career as an actor. He shared a snapshot of the house on Instagram, which attracted a lot of comments.

Medikal Builds A House For His Mother

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has given his mum a brand-new, fully furnished home. The "Omo Ada" rapper posted videos of his mother and family living in their new home, which he claimed to have built from the ground up.

He wrote:

My mother and I were bouncing about from place to place ten years ago; at one point, we even ended up sleeping in front of a barbershop. In 2020, she has her own home that I designed and built.

