Renowned blogger Felix Nana Yaw Adomako, widely known as Zionfelix, has flaunted his son, Felix Adomako Jnr on social media.

Zionfelix shared images of Junior on Saturday, September 3, 2022, as the little one celebrated his first birthday.

First, it was a video which showed moments between the father and his son who looked so adorable in what is the first-ever image showing the boy's face.

Zionfelix celebrated his son's first birthday with lovely images Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Sharing the video Zionfelix wrote a long message to his son:

"It takes me decades to put together my thoughts whenever I’ve to write something for my blood. @adom_jnr_21 you’re so precious to me and I’ll be there for you forever. I bless you on this day and it’s my prayer that God continues to protect you. You mean a lot to me and I promise to do anything for you. I’m happy I travelled miles just to be with you on this day. Happy first birthday to you my “sun” Felix Adomako Boamah Junior," he said.

Later, Zionfelix shared a set of photos of Junior as he thanked also those who joined him on social media to celebrate the boy.

Zionfelix's followers react to son's video, photos

The birthday video and photos of Zionfelix's son have garnered many reactions online. Loads of the reactions were best wishes for the boy.

switchfocus said:

"He has your legs ."

millyblinksmilly said:

"❤️❤️❤️sooòooo cute father bless me with this cute handsome boy happy birthday KING."

nanaama_edwards said:

"Let's put everything aside, Zion is taking his fatherly duties so beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️. God bless u for taking up ur Responsibility as a man. Happy birthday Juju...... U guys are blessed to have a papa like Zion, who will go extra mile for you."

preciousoseituffour said:

"Awwwww....u love children Zion❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh