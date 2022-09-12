Ghanaian musician and style influencer Empress Gifty was the first gospel act in the country to hit a million followers on Instagram

She is a trendsetter; always discovering and flaunting the latest fashion trends for her followers to adopt

Are you clueless about how to rock trousers like a celebrity? Empress Gifty should be your style icon

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Award-winning Gospel musician Empress Gifty has always come under heavy criticism for her fashion choices.

The talented musician has a personal style, and it seems nothing will stop her from boldly stepping out in whatever outfit makes her feel comfortable and confident.

As seen from the photos and videos that circulated on social media after her performance at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman Concert held in September 2022, Empress Gifty did not only give terrific performances but only made headlines with her white top and designer trousers.

The “Eye Woaa” hitmaker doesn’t shy away from going all out regarding her fashion choice, whether in a red carpet event, concert, interview, music video, or hanging out with family and friends. Here are 5 times Empress Gifty looked gorgeous in stunning tops and matching trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Purple top and jeans

Empress Gifty made an official statement with the fashion-forward ruffle-tattered jeans.

She looked stunning in a purple blouse and matching shoes. She opted for long lustrous frontal hair that completed her look.

2. Matching sets

The wife of Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye donned a two-piece outfit that got many of her followers commenting on her post with heart-warming comments.

3. Work outfit ideas

Style influencer Empress Gifty gave us a perfect colour combination of silky top and poly silk wide bottom trousers; a perfect apparel for the office and any official program.

4. Casual look

Fashion guidelines are utterly out of date, especially when it comes to when and what colour you should wear for what event. Empress Gifty wore an elegant white shirt and jeans embroidered to a naming ceremony. She styled her looks with white shoes and a black side bag for her casual chic look.

5. All-white outfit

Celebrity couple, Gifty and Mr. Adorye gave us the best relationship goals as they wore matching all-white apparel. It’s time to own a stunning blazer as we take a cue from the style icon.

Hajia Bintu, Ghanaian Tik Tok star, causes a stir with her date night dresses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian Tik Tok Hajia Bintu, real name Naomi Asiamah, recently got herself a new jaguar car.

In addition, the influencer, Hajia Bintu has shared stunning photos of herself looking stunning in figure-hugging dresses, flaunting her curves.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh