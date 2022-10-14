Rapper Strongman shared a video of his mother as she celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday, October 20, 2022

The video which is from a simple celebration to mark the new age of the rapper's mother showed the family singing for her

Many of Strongman's followers have joined him to wish his mother well while others have been admiring her good looks

Ghanaian rapper Strongman, known in private life as Vincent Kwaku Osei, celebrated his mother as she clocked a new age.

Strongman's mother turned 47 years old on Thursday, October 20, 2022. To mark her birthday, the rapper shared a rare video of his mother.

The video happened to be from a mini celebration Strongman and his family had for the mother on her birthday.

Strongman's mother has celebrated her 47th birthday Phto source: @strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Strongman and his mother are seen seated on a couch with others sitting close by. On a table infront of Strongman was a cake with his mother's photo and a bottle of champagne.

The rapper proceeded to wish his mother a happy 47th birthday. After his wish, he led the people in the room to start singing a happy birthday song for the celebrant who was full of smiles. Before the song would end, they got up to cut the cake and also opened the bottle of champagne.

Watch the video below:

Strongman's fans show love to his mother

The video shared by Strongman has excited has followers. While some of them joined him to celebrate her, others were amazed by his mother's looks

yukolamarr95 said:

"She looks so young and beautiful!."

beautyqueen0707 said:

Mummy looks young and beautiful ❤️

akosua_the_chosen_one said:

So proud of you strong. Hbd mama strong

samuelprempeh442 said:

Awwww soo loverly. Happy birthday mummy.God bless your new age . ✨

nathino_gh said:

Happy Birthday QUEEN MOTHER OF STRONG EMPIRE ❣️❤️❣️ We love you mom❤️ May God bless your new age with good health and fulfilling all your heart desires

Source: YEN.com.gh