Two of Ghana's most-loved actresses Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown have met on the set of Coming To Africa 2, a new movie by American filmmaker Khalil Kain

Nadia and McBrown who seem to be fond of each had a short but hearty conversation before engaging in a tight hug

A video of the beautiful moment which found its way onto social media has sparked lovely reactions online

It was a lovely moment when two of Ghana's finest Nana Ama McBrown and Nadia Buari met on the set of a new movie.

McBrown and Nadia who are part of the cast of Coming To Africa 2, a movie by American actor and filmmaker Khalil Kain, met as the shoot for the movie commenced on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

In a video shared on Instagram by @nkonkonsa, Nadia is seen sitting while a makeup artist prepared to work on her before going on set.

McBrown entered the room and went straight to where Nadia was seated to have a conversation. Their chat which was in Twi had McBrown asking her colleague a few questions which she answered with smiles. McBrown shouted 'obroni', a local term used to refer to people of the white race, in reference to her biracial background and fair complexion.

After the short conversation, the two showed more affection towards each other. In the spirit of sisterliness, the two hugged each tightly before McBrown left the room.

Ghanaians love McBrown and Nadia's hug video

The video has sparked loads of lovely reactions from admirers of the two actresses who have found it heartwarming.

McBrown makes US actor Khalil Kain dance 'adowa', spray money as he arrives in Ghana

Prior to meeting Nadia Buari, Nana Ama McBrown had welcomed Khalil Kain to Ghana in a grand style.

McBrown welcomed the Hollywood star as he touched at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

In a video, McBrown was spotted dancing 'adowa', a traditional Akan dance, as the welcome party led by a dancing little girl approached them. She dipped her hands in her pocket to bring out some money which she sprayed on the girl.

