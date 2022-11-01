A beautiful young girl has recently got many on social media reacting after photos of herself surfaced online

She was captured in a pretty short blue dress and a black one-piece attire holding balloons marking her 16th birthday

Many internet users who saw the post were surprised to know the girl's age, given her physical features

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A gorgeous young lady has recently become the talk of many after her birthday photos surfaced on social media.

Gorgeous miss in a blue dress holding her balloons and also wearing a black jumpsuit Photo credit: @pnorvinyo_17/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @pnorvinyo_17 revealed that the beauty queen had just turned 16. Pictures of her wearing a short blue dress and holding two ballons of her new age and one of her wearing black leather one-piece outfit were also shared.

The pictures came with the caption;

She Turned 16

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many who saw the tweet were struggling to believe that the young damsel was 16 years. At the time of this publication, close to 60 retweets and 219 likes have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@DadiehJ commented:

Hw3!16 what,with all this...

@yaoklutsey wondered:

Wei nyinaaa 16?

@kwekuboakyecc commented:

Very normal. Some girls are younger and more physically endowed

Suad: Photos Of Plus-Size Ghanaian Girl Gifted A Benz Car On Her 16th Birthday Sparks Debate About Her Age

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a pretty young Ghanaian lady, identified as Suad, took social media as she celebrated her birthday in a grand style.

Suad's trend started after a video showed that she had been gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz car as her birthday gift.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Suad's Mercedes Benz was given to her by her wealthy father.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young lady was seen filled with excitement as her father handed over the key to the car. The car gift has got many social media users marvelling and wondering if there was indeed hardship in the country.

Following the video of her car gift, photos of Suad looking gorgeous on her birthday have also surfaced online. The photos show the teenager looking dashing in different outfits on her special day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh