When it comes to fame, not many celebs capitalise on their visibility to make more returns in terms of financial benefits. Some are truly making it big both in their respective fields in the entertainment industry and the business side of it.

According to The Economic Times, endorsements are a form of advertising that uses famous personalities or celebrities who command a high degree of recognition, trust, respect or awareness among the people.

This shows in the celebrity status of some Ghanaian celebrities whose faces flood billboards and television commercial as well s social media ads across the country.

When you come to Ghana, the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Fella Makafui, Jackie Appiah, and many more female celebrities are truly securing the bag.

YEN.com.gh has put. together some of the endorsement deals by some of the famous female faces in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry

Jackie Appiah

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah broke out in the movie scene when she played the role of Enyonam in Things We Do For Love, a popular show that educates young people on sexual health, in the early 2000s.

Since then, she has played significant roles in many movies at home, across the African continent and internationally. Due to the power of her brand image, she has a number of brand endorsement deals to her credit.

In an interview with Hammer Nti aired on May 1, 2022, Jackie Appiah stated that she is very particular when associating her name with a particular brand.

She hinted that she does not accept endorsement deals from betting and alcoholic companies for personal reasons.

“I test the products myself and also give to others to also try before I agree to promote it. I care about the users than the money,” She said.

The celebrated actress was unveiled as the face of GB Foods in October 2021, together with fellow actor Adjetey Anang. According to the company, unveiling them as brand ambassadors is in accord with the brand’s vision of being one with popular personalities whose persona and character reflect that of the company.

Another recent endorsement that she landed in 2021 was with the detergent company, Kleesoft. She broke the news to her followers on her Instagram page on July 21, 2021, with a post urging people to use the product to do their laundry. Also, Jackie Appiah has her photos on the washing powder products of Kleesoft.

Fella Makafui

From breaking into the movie scene with her incredible role as Serwaa in hit Ghanaian YOLO, a prequel to Things We Do For Love, Mrs Fella Precious Makafui Frimpong aka Fella Makafui has bagged a number of endorsement deals with her infectious fame.

Some of her recent endorsements include one she secured with a reliable and credible skincare company, Skin Zone.

In 2018, she bagged a GH₵ 100,000 deal with Kasapreko, a beverage and alcoholic company in Ghana. According to the company, the actress became part of Carnival Strawberry, a subsidiary of Kasapreko Company Limited.

In 2019, Fella Makafui also signed an ambassadorial deal with Crystal Galaxy College. According to reports, the deal was worth GH₵ 500,000. The deal, signed on Monday, July 15, 2019, also gave Fella Makafui a Chevrolet Camaro.

She then signed onto Simply Snatched, a weightloss product company that provides supplements and waist trainers for individuals who wants to lose weight.

Aside endorsing people's brands, Mrs Frimpong also has businesses of her own she has set up. She has a beauty and skincare line called Beauty By Fella Makafui. The business deals in makeup essentials such as; eyelashes, eye shadow palette, contour palette, and many more.

She is set to launch her real estate company called Fella Homes. She has an entertainment and social media show called The Fella Show. The show is aimed at producing entertainment contents for youths.

She has a 360 Marketing Agency called Hype Quarters, an organisation aimed at boosting the visibility of companies and businesses.

Nana Ama McBrown

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown stumbled into the movie scene when she responded to an auction call on the radio by Miracle Films to be hired to do costuming.

However, when she appeared on set, she was able to get the lead role after the movie director, Samuel Nyamekye, decided that she was a better fit for the role. In 2001, Nana Ama McBrown's first movie, That Day, was released launching her career.

Since then, she has featured in a number of movies and gained recognition both at home, across the African continent, and at the international level.

Due to her influence, she has, over the years obtained a number of brand deals and endorsements credited to her name. She is the face of some of the common and popular products and services one could find in the country.

Also, with her likeable personality and fame, she can brag about her three year old daughter, Baby Maxin, also being a renowned influencer, after she bagged her first deal at just 9-months old. Baby Maxin became the youngest celebrity to bag a deal after her mother bagged two endorsements deals for her.

However, they were put on hold since Nana Ama McBrown was not ready to show Baby Maxin's face to the world until she was a year older.

Nana Ama McBrown can boast of being the ambassador for over 20 brands both locally and multinational brands. Some of these include; Calorad Weight Loss, Royal Aroma Rice, Roma Insecticide Spray and Mosquito coil, Bofrot Puff Puff Mix, and Softcare.

More of these brands include; Duffys Ohemaa Feminine Mixture, McBerry Biscuits, Kasapreko Royal Energy Drink, SoKlin Ghana, Hisense Ghana, and many more.

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay is a radio and tv personality, as well as, a business mogul. She is known for her hit The Delay Show which airs both on YouTube and on TV3.

She was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador of Lemonade Finance, a finance company that helps users send funds to persons in Ghana from the UK, USA or Canada, with ease. The unveiling ceremony was held on October 14, 2022.

Delay is also the brand ambassador for electronic company Nasco. The brand hold her in such high esteem to the extent that in Novermber 2021, the company surprised her with a customised side by side refrigerator that had her picture covering the front part.

Apart from being a media personality and brand ambassador, Delay is a business mogul. She owns a food company called Delay Foods. The company can boast of products such as; spaghetti, sardine, shito, markerel, and many more.

