Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata, known in private life as Martin King Arthur, has brought some humour to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Ghanaians have been hit with serious hardships as the prices of food, services, and other essential goods soar.

Kofi Kinaata has brought some humour to Ghana's economic crisis Photo source: @kinaatagh

Ghana's 2022 economic crisis

The soaring prices of food and other essential goods has been caused by a debilitating economic crisis that has seen a steep rise in inflation. The World Bank recently put food inflation at 122 percent, which was the highest in the world.

Apart from inflation, Ghana's currency, The Cedi, has been depreciating at an alarming rate. In October, Bloomberg reportedly named Ghana's currency as the worst performing in the world against the United States dollar.

With these troubling economic situations, fuel prices have gone up to an all-time high affecting all facets of life in the country.

Kofi Kinaata contemplates new song

Amid the economic crisis, Kofi Kinaata is thinking of releasing a song. Considering the conditions around, the prolific songwriter is contemplating whether to release a danceable tune or one people think with.

In a post on his Twitter page, Kinaata wrote:

"Assey ndwom ne dze plenty oo na the way the economy make, I don’t know whether you guys want music to dance to or music for thinking."

Kinaata's tweet stirs reactions from Ghanaians

Following the post, Kinaata's fans have been encouraging him to release a song soon. One of the most interesting comments came from @boystalkbare who asked if Kinaata could make music to revive the economy.

In a funny reply to @boystalkbare, Kinaata stated that his song can only change the economy if he features Jesus Christ on it.

