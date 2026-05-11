A Thanksgiving service was held at St. Cyprian’s Cathedral in Kumasi to commemorate the 76th birthday of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

A video which has gained traction on social media showed the adorable moment the Asantehene noticed Ibrahim Mahama at the event

Ghanaians who watched the video showered praises on the Asantehene for his warm reception of Ibrahim Mahama

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It was an adorable moment to behold at St. Cyprian’s Cathedral in Kumasi when a thanksgiving service was held to commemorate the 76th birthday of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.

The colourful event, which took place on Sunday, May 10, gathered dignitaries to celebrate the milestone of the Asante monarch as he turned 76 years old.

Ibrahim Mahama attends the 76th birthday of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kumasi. Photo credit: @Manhyia Palace Event and Photos/Facebook, @simondeshiny3/TikTok, ibrahim_mahama_71/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

An adorable incident that has since gone viral occurred when one of the attendees, Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers and Planners, paid homage to the king.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Ibrahim Mahama was seen in a white smock gently walking up to Otumfuo, who was seated in the front row, wearing his beautiful kente cloth and royal ornaments symbolising his authority.

Otumfuo’s face lit up with a smile as soon as he noticed Ibrahim Mahama approaching him.

Ibrahim Mahama and the King immediately shook hands, after which the King was seen speaking to the business mogul.

Ibrahim Mahama then moved on to shake hands with Lady Julia, the wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

A thanksgiving service was held on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at St. Cyprian’s Cathedral to commemorate the 76th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Photo credit: @Manhyia Palace Event and Photos/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The adorable video, which highlights the humility and friendly nature of the Asante King and the bond he shares with Ibrahim Mahama, was captioned:

“CEO of Engineers and Planners Ibrahim Mahama spotted at the 76th birthday thanksgiving service for HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at St. Cyprian Anglican Church in Kumasi.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Otumfuo and Ibrahim Mahama's interaction

Social media users who reacted to the video were full of admiration for the Asante King over his adorable gesture upon noticing Ibrahim Mahama at the event.

Amo Marfo stated:

“Very humble rich man.”

AsareJnr wrote:

“Humble rich man, God richly bless him.”

Mickey added:

“Are you guys not sure the Mahama family is related to Otumfuo in any way?”

Zakarisherif215 added:

“Make money ooo, even Otumfuo’s handshake towards him was different.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

“This is beautiful to see. Notice how Otumfuo suddenly beams with a smile and excitedly shakes the hand of Ibrahim Mahama. A sign of a humble king. Kudos to Ibrahim Mahama for gracing the event. His bond with the Asante King is one that has to be admired. Piiw Nana, more birthdays to come.”

Otumfuo attends Independence Day event

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II graced Ghana’s 69th Independence Anniversary celebration in South Africa.

The event, held at the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, was well attended by dignitaries and other personalities as Ghana marked 69 years of independence.

A video showed an adorable moment Otumfuo shared with Abeiku Santana, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh