Pokupharma, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company located at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly been hit by a major fire outbreak

The factory is known for producing pharmaceutical products for the Ghanaian market and several countries across West Africa

The incident adds to recent cases of fires reported in factories, warehouses, and market centres in Ghana

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A major fire outbreak has reportedly hit the premises of Pokupharma, a well-known pharmaceutical manufacturing company located at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which has since sparked concern online, was captured in several viral videos circulating across social media platforms, showing thick smoke and intense flames engulfing sections of the factory.

Thick smoke and flames engulf sections of the Pokupharma factory at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although the immediate cause of the fire remains unknown, eyewitness footage suggests the blaze caused significant destruction within the facility where various pharmaceutical products are manufactured for the Ghanaian market and other countries across West Africa.

In the videos, workers, residents, and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are seen making frantic efforts to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading further.

Some clips also show large crowds gathering around the area as firefighters battled the flames with fire tenders and emergency equipment.

Concerns over possible losses

While the full extent of the damage is yet to be officially confirmed, concerns are growing over the potential loss of medical supplies, machinery, and infrastructure at the factory.

Pokupharma is known for the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products within Ghana and parts of the West African sub-region, making the incident particularly worrying for many observers.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service battle a massive blaze at the Pokupharma pharmaceutical facility. Photo credit: GNFS/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

At the time of filing this report, there had been no official confirmation regarding casualties or injuries linked to the incident.

Authorities are yet to release a detailed statement on the possible cause of the outbreak.

The incident has generated widespread reactions on social media, with many users expressing shock at the scale of the fire.

Several commenters commended the efforts of firefighters and residents who joined attempts to contain the blaze.

Others raised concerns about fire safety standards in factories and industrial facilities nationwide.

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Growing concern over recurring fire outbreaks

The Pokupharma fire adds to a growing list of recent fire incidents recorded in markets, warehouses, and industrial centres in different parts of Ghana.

Over the years, repeated outbreaks in commercial and manufacturing areas have triggered national conversations about emergency preparedness, electrical safety, and fire prevention measures.

Many social media users are therefore calling for intensified inspections and stricter safety enforcement in factories and major business establishments to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, residents and industry observers remain hopeful that the situation will be brought fully under control without further destruction.

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Fire incident at Saglemi housing project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the fire service successfully extinguished a fire that broke out at the Saglemi Housing project.

The fire engulfed five 40-foot containers previously used as offices for the contractors on-site.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known; however, the fire service said it has commenced investigations into the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh