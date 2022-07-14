Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has revealed the logic behind his constant feud with Nigerians and their artistes on social media

In a recent interview, he noted that the reason for his behaviour is that he wants to create opportunities for Ghanaian musicians

He noted that even though Nigerians may not like him, he did so as a sacrifice for the next generation of Ghanaian artistes

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has disclosed the reason why he tends to frequently engage in social media arguments with Nigerians.

He noted that the real reason behind the beef with prominent musicians from Nigeria especially is that he wants to create opportunities for the next generation of Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @shattawalenima

Source: UGC

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the self-acclaimed dancehall king emphasised that getting dirty in the trenches is nothing he minds doing if the outcome will change the fate of Ghana’s music industry.

He cited that due to the heated exchanges he has with Nigerians and their A-list artistes, many Ghanaian musicians have gotten the opportunity to further their music careers by going to Nigeria.

“I have created the space for many. And nobody can come and tell me otherwise. Even when I am beefing with Nigerians, I am doing it because of the next generation. Now everybody is getting the opportunity. Everybody is going to Nigeria because that awareness is there."

He stated that being seen as the black sheep in the eyes of the Nigerian people was a sacrifice he has done for the Ghanaian music industry.

He stated that in the country, musicians uphold Nigeria to the highest esteem and thus, it was prudent of him to draw their attention through this means.

“I have done things that even if I can’t go to Nigeria I want to see the Black Sherifs, the Medikals entering there now. This is because we now see Nigeria as our America. So we must get the Nigerians’ attention that is why I have sacrificed my life for the industry."

Shatta Wale further stated that although he is aware of his behaviour, he is saddened by the constant criticisms by people and the media.

“I have done a lot for this industry that people should appreciate and stop critiquing me because I have built a certain platform for the next generation and the one to come after them.

He intimated that he has done a lot of positives for the industry and that is what many fail to recognise, since people tend to cloud the positive with the negative.

Shatta Wale Jabs Nigeria After Ghana Pipped Them to Book World Cup Place

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, has taken a swipe at Nigeria after Ghana beat them to secure a World Cup place in Qatar.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen in his apartment in the United States jubilating Ghana's qualification.

According to the Taking Over hitmaker, Ghana was far better than its Nigerian counterparts in many facets of life.

Source: YEN.com.gh