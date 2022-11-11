Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah has put a smile on the faces of Ghanaian social media users

Lil Win shared a video on his Instagram account, revealing he has spent some time with the legendary singer Kojo Antwi

His post sparked massive reactions as social media users were happy to receive updates from the legendary singer

Ghanaian actor Lil Win, known in private circles as Kwadwo Nkansah has shared images which warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians. The Kumawood actor had revealed he paid a visit to legendary singer Kojo Antwi.

Lil Win meets Kojo Antwi Photo Source: @officiallilwin, @kojoantwimusic

Source: Instagram

While he did not reveal the purpose of his visit, the video he posted on socials showed he visited the Medofo Pa hitmaker at his residence in McCarthy Hills.

From the video YEN.com.gh sighted on Lil Win's Instagram account, the celebrities enjoyed the cool breeze and view from the top of the McCarthy Hills.

The Kumawood actor rocked a white Kaftan while Kojo Antwi slayed in a black ensemble which he complemented with a colorful Kente scarf. Kojo Antwi caught the attention of netizens with his dreadlocks which almost swept the floor.

Lil Win also shared the pictures he took with Kojo Antwi in what seemed to be a studio.

Fans React To Lil Win and Kojo Antwi's Meet Up

wolemarley

The dreadlocks almost sweeping the floor. Wow I love it

adu_poku_prince

Positive vibes ❤️

caesar_sandie

Kojo u make small boy for here haha

fred_fyngres

Ein house that at McCarthy hill

callmedjslim

The music maestro of Family Spirit Music

belletti_burniton_

Someone wrote this Caption for Kojo

Lil Win Exclaims The Country Is Hard After Buying Coconut For GH₵4 In Hilarious Video

Elsewhere, Lil Win cracked netizens up after posting a video of himself purchasing coconuts. In the hilarious video, Lil Win buys a coconut and asks the vendor to hold it while he sips the fruit's juice with a straw.

Lil Win drank half of the coconut before asking for the price, and was surprised when the fruit vendor told him the coconut he had sipped was GH4. His reaction to the new price made netizens laugh a lot.

Source: YEN.com.gh