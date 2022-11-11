Popular Ghanaian comedy star, Comedian Waris has reached out to the Ghanaian government to help women

The Ghanaian content creator went down on his knees and pleased with the government to assist women with free sanitary pads

The video he shared impressed many Ghanaians who admired how concerned and kindhearted Comedian Waris is

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many know Comedian Waris for his rib-cracking jokes and jovial nature. The popular Ghanaian actor known in private circles as Abdul Waris Umaru, has shown Ghanaians how kind-hearted he is.

Comedian Waris Calls on Government to Help Women with Free Sanitary Pads Photo Source: @comedianwaris

Source: Instagram

Comedian Waris Sends A Message to Nana Akufo-Addo

Amidst the economic hardships, the Ghanaian comedian has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration to subsidize the cost of sanitary pads.

He shared a video which seemed to be recorded at the University of Ghana and went on his knees to make his case.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Providing an alternative, Comedian Waris hilariously suggested increasing the cost of condoms as he believed partners chose to make out while menstruation was natural and can not be controlled.

He said;

They can increase everything in this country, but sanitary pads?

Comedian Waris Calls For Help

He also mentioned Women Groups and NGOs to come to the aid of women who earn little by distributing free sanitary towels to them.

Fans Share Their Thoughts on Comedian Waris' Plea to Government

slayis_everywhere

Valid points

efyabernice_daterush7

Hmm my area, it is 18 almost 20gh. How can a pure selling pure water buy it ? Hmm

_ssicaaaaaa

The cotton mpo has decreased

scabonymusic

This tin isn’t a joke ooo challe we really suffering

maame_nyarkoa32

Very great concern

Real Warri Pikin Praises DKB: "Only DKB Chatting with Me, I'm All Over the Place"

In other comedy-related news, Nigerian comedy star, Real Warri Pikin has applauded the comedy skills of her Ghanaian counterparts, DKB and Comedian Waris.

She started off by describing DKB as naturally funny before singing the praises of Comedian Waris as she recounted their first encounter. Real Warri Pikin said;

The first time I met Waris, he cracked me up. Oh My God! We were about to make the skit we did, I was all over the place.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh