Popular Ghanaian businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's huge mansion has popped up on social media. A video of the Special Ice CEO's enormous residence showed how wealthy the businessman was.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Mansion Photo Source: TikTok, UTV

Source: UGC

Ofori Sarpong's home had a huge compound, and on it sat a grand garage which housed over ten luxury vehicles. The wealthy businessman's car collection consisted of some of the most expensive vehicles in the world.

There was a Rolls Royce, a Porche and numerous types of Mercedes Benz. All the vehicles were customised with Ofori Sarpong's initials on the number plate. The building itself was a large edifice, several stories long.

The compound looked rich, thanks to the beautiful greenery positioned in various parts of the large compound. The expensive-looking residence showed how rich Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong was.

How Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong Makes His Money

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is one of the most successful businessmen in Ghana and has invested his money in different ventures across the length and breadth of the country.

The wealthy man owns Special Investments LTD, a real estate and construction company. Ernest Ofori's company boasts of a significant number of estate houses and apartments in different locations across the country.

Special Ice Company LTD is another one of his business ventures. He has factories in Accra and Kumasi. Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is also a co-partner at Best Point Savings and Loans.

Source: YEN.com.gh