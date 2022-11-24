Ghana's Black Stars is set to participate in its fourth FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar. The Black Star open the campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Following an impressive display to defeat Switzerland 2-0 in a friendly match, Ghanaians have high hopes for the team and have been praying for them.

Among the people who are fervently praying and rooting for the Black Stars are their parents and families.

The mothers of of Dede Ayew, Daniel Kyereh, Thomas Partey, and Inaki Photo source: @inakiwilliaams, @thomaspartey5, @kofikyereh, @andreayew10

YEN.com.gh has put together photos of the mothers of Ghana's squad at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

1. Dede and Jordan Ayew's mother:

Dede and Jordan Ayew are the sons of legendary football star Abedi Pele. The duo are the first two children of Abedi and his wife, Maha.

2. Elisha Owusu

Midfielder Elisha Owusu who plays fro Gent in Belgium is motivated to do more because of his mother.

3. Ibrahim Danlad:

The Asante Kotoko goalie is a 'mama's boy' who does not resufe to flaunt her mom.

4. Kamal Sowah's mother:

The Club Brugge forward looks very much like his mother.

5. Daniel Kofi-Kyereh's mother:

SC Freiburg midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is a half-caste. He has a German mother.

6. Alidu Seidu's mother:

Alidu Seidu who play fro Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1 has a strong bond with his mother.

7. Inaki Williams' mother:

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams could have played for Spain but opeted for Ghana where his mother and father come from.

8. Antoine Semenyo's mother:

The Bristol City forward's mother and father are already in Qatar to support their son and the Black Stars.

9. Thomas Partey's mother:

Arsenal strongman Thomas Partey is very close to his mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh