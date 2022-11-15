Ghana's Black Stars is set to participate in its fourth FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar. The Black Star open the campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Following an impressive display to defeat Switzerland 2-0 in a friendly match, Ghanaians have high hopes for the team and have been praying for them.

Among the people who are fervently praying and rooting for the Black Stars are their wives and girlfriends.

The wives of Dede Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Elisha Owusu

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of some of the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of Ghana's squad at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

1. Dede Ayew's wife (Yvonne Ayew):

Ghana captain Dede Ayew is married to a beautiful woman called Yvonne. She is of Ivorian decsent.

The two are blessed with two lovely daughters, Inaya and Maha.

2. Daniel Amartey's wife (Naa Shika Addy):

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey is married to Naa Shika Addy. She has also been a great supporter of her husband's career.

3. Jordan Ayew's wife:

Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew's wife is called Denise Acquah. Just like his brother Dede, Jordan and his wife have two children, a girl called Kiki and boy called Razan.

4. Alexander Djiku's wife:

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku is married to a white woman, Helene. The two tied the knot in June 2022.

Prior to their wedding, Djiku and Helene had been blessed with two kids, Wesley and Elyana.

5. Baba Rahman's wife:

Reading FC's Baba Rahman is married to Selma. The two were wedded in an Islamic ceremony in 2016 in Tamale.

6. Joseph Aidoo's wife:

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo is a happily married man. His wife is Barbara. The two have two boys together.

7. Elisha Owusu's wife:

Just like Alex Djiku, Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu is married to a white woman called Gwen. They have a child together.

8. Inaki Williams' partner:

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams is not married, but he has a fiancee. She is a Spanish called Patricia Morales.

