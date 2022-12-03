Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of the CEO of Adinkra Meat Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, turned a year older today, and she dropped lovely photos to mark her special day

While celebrating her special day, she also seized the opportunity to reveal the gender of the baby she was expecting

Many netizens have showered her with happy birthday messages, while others are congratulating her on her first child with Barima Osei Mensah

Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of the CEO of Adinkra Meat Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, has dropped stunning photos as she marks her birthday on December 3, 2022.

Anita Sefa Boakye looking gorgeous with baby bump. Photo Source: @anitasefaadinkra

Source: Instagram

Clad in white, Anita looked beautiful in her sleeveless straight dress with a rope tied around her neck to secure the dress.

To spice her entire look, she had a headpiece with flowers on it worn around her head. Her hair was held in a ponytail, and she looked joyous in the photos.

Holding blue and white balloons and blue ribbons indicates that Anita and her husband are expecting a baby boy.

Even without makeup, Anita looks so beautiful in her flawless melanin skin, as she beamed with smiles in the photos.

Birthday wishes and more congratulatory messages pour in for Anita Sefa Boakye on her special say

More Photos Of Anita Sefa Boakye Flaunting Her Baby Bump On Social Media

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his adorable wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, are truly an adorable and inseparable duo.

New photos of the couple show how booed up and so much in love with each other. The two are expecting, and it is all excitement and love from many netizens.

In a stacked post shared on the Instagram page of Focus and Blur, @focusnblur, Anita was wrapped in her husband's left arm as she stretched her neck to give him a peck on his cheek. Barima looked away in the direction of the photographer as he smiled, showing all his teeth.

Source: YEN.com.gh