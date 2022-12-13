Celebrity kids, when they are born, always break the internet since their parents are well-known personalities

From Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin, Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter Island, among other kids really captured many hearts in 2022 with their cuteness

YEN.com.gh has put together a collection of posts about some of the famous celebrity kids who are absolutely adorable

Celebrity kids always capture the hearts of many netizens anytime their famous parents drop memorable photos or videos about them.

From Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin to Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong to Sarkodie's kids Titi and many others got many in their feelings in 2022.

Baby Maxin

Baby Maxin, the daughter of Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah, truly had a good run in 2022.

from adorable videos and photos she shared with her parents to her outstanding fashion sense, she truly got many admiring her.

Simona Osei Strong

Rapper Strongman Burner's daughter, Simona Strong is a true supermodel. The poses and exquisite fashion styles she displayed on her official Instagram page, @simonaoseistrong, in 2022, got many netizens even demanding for her to be the face of some children's brands in the country.

From slaying in suits to African print attires to rocking braids and her curly kinky hair, she truly gave netizens a show in 2022.

Island Frimpong

Island Frimpong, Daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, got many admiring her infectious smile in photos this year.

Adorable videos of her dancing to her father's songs and partying hard on her second birthday in a plush ceremony got many drooling over her cuteness.

The fairytale outfits she rocked on her official Instagram page, @islandfrimpong, in 2022 got many admiring her phenomenal fashion sense. One could tell that Island is a lover of tulle dresses because it brings out the princess in her.

Sarkodie and his lovely kids

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his lovely kids truly got many netizens in their feelings in 2022.

From flaunting their foreign accents on social media to displaying their impeccable fashion sense online, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr and Adalyn Owusu Addo aka Titi, got many people gushing over them.

With them growing by the day, they got netizens comparing which child resembles which parent.

Below is an adorable carousel post of Sarkodie and his daughter Titi.

Shatta Wale and Michy's son, Majesty

From flaunting his foreign-acquired accent to spending quality time at the beach with his superstar mother, Majesty truly got many comparing his ever-growing personality to that of his father, Shatta Wale.

He got many people laughing hysterically with adorable videos his mother would share on her official Instagram page, @michygh.

Kafui Danku and her cute kids

Canada-based Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku and her beautiful daughter Baby Lorde and handsome son Titan truly captured the hearts of many netizens with their foreign accents and their memorable moments while in Canada.

Their mother got many netizens gushing over the duo anytime she shared cute videos of them. They got many people smiling from ear to ear as they looked all grown up in photos and videos.

