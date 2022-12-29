Some Ghanaian celebrities invested a lot of money in their weddings to make them unforgettable in 2022

Among these rich celebrities include Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and business mogul, Kojo Jones

Some fashion lovers and enthusiasts have reviewed the elegant wedding gowns worn by these brides are the standard for 2023

Some of our favorite stylish celebrities changed their relationship status from private to married. From love marriages to political arrangements, these lovely couples left nothing to the imagination with their wedding planning.

They employed the best wedding planners who executed flawless events that made them stand out among the hundreds of weddings we have seen this year.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu, Kojo Jones and Raychel look lovely together. source: @tracey_boakye @kojojones

1. Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah

Ghanaian entrepreneur and the daughter of the President of Ghana Edwina Akufo-Addo married the son of business mogul Kwabena Jumah in May 2022. The wealthy couple trended with their wardrobe.

Edwina Akufo-Addo and her husband Kwabena Jumah

2. Tracey Boakye ties the knot in Kumasi

Top Kumawood actress and producer Tracey Boakye married her longtime boyfriend Frank Badu in a star-studded in Kumasi, Ashanti Region. Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena performed at the lavish multi-day celebration.

3. Samera Buari marries a top Ghanaian model

The beautiful sister of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari married her heartthrob Seloame Baeta in a luxurious ceremony which trended on social media for days. The stylish couple gave fashion lovers a week of elegant style inspiration.

4. Kojo Jones marries Raychel in a beautiful wedding ceremony

Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and Raychel's wedding was the definition of class and luxury.

The invitation-only ceremony was the best of the best in 2022 when it comes to planning, customization, and execution. The photography and wedding videos were released on time for bloggers to share on social media.

5. Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG marries a Zimbabwean girl in a private ceremony

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG tied the knot with Karen Tino Yonga from Zimbabwe in a private ceremony.

BET winner Sarkodie and award-winning actor Majid Michel were in attendance at the star-studded event which was held at Oasis Gardens.

Fuse ODG marries Zimbabwean girlfriend. source: @ameyawdebrah

6. Shatta Bundle sprays cash at the wedding

Socialite Shatta Bandle walked down the aisle after welcoming his first child. He looked beautiful in a different kaftan outfit for the traditional wedding. The lovely bride inspired us with her makeup and lace dresses.

Shatta Bandle looks good in white shirt. source: @shattabandles

