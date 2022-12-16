Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia and her twin sister turned a year older Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The actress celebrated their new milestone by sharing some lovely photos with her twin on social media

In the photos, Borga Sylvia and her identical twin sister showed off their fashion sense in stylish outfits and footwear

Kumawood actress Sandra Adu, popularly known in the movie industry as Borga Sylvia, has flaunted her twin sister in new photos on social media.

Friday, December 16, 2022, happened to be the birthday of Borga Sylvia and her highly identical twin sister.

In celebration of their special day, the actress shared loads of photos she has had with her twin sister.

Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia and her twin sister are celebrating their birthday Photo source: @iamsandraadu

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Borga Sylvia praised her sister for being her best friend and companion, alongside being her sibling.

"On this birthday of ours, I want to take the opportunity to let you know just how grateful I am for you, my beautiful twin sister. I might not tell you as often as I should, but you mean the absolute world to me. Thank you for being the best friend, sister, and companion in life that I could ever wish for. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US," she said.

Borga Sylvia and her twin's photos confuse fans

The birthday photos from Borga Sylvia have gathered many reactions from her followers. While some shared their wishes for the twins, others have been confused as they could not identify which of the two is the actress.

nkwafo01 said:

Happy birthday to my sister's long Life n prosperity may all ur wishes cm true i will also give birth to twins luv u guy's ❤️❤️❤️

devine_glory27 said:

Happy blessed birthday hun .Keep Soaring higher n higher in Jesus name Amen .U guys are blessed beyond measures

smooth_and_soothe_skincare said:

So who is Actually the BORGA SILVIA❤️❤️IM CONFUSED AND LOST

pharoah.monk said:

Okay, I knew this would happen. Which sister is Sandra? Please tell me you always take pictures with your twin on her left side or right side only! That way, friends know which identical twin is you!

Big reunion as Agya Koo, McBrown, Kwaku Manu, other Kumawood stars throng one-week of Borga Sylvia to console her

The birthday of Borga Sylvia comes after the Kumawood movie fraternity joined her and her family in mourning.

Borga Sylvia lost her elder Cynthia Amankwaa Gyamfi, also known as Yaa Sefah or Big Cee, a few weeks ago.

In line with Akan traditions, a one-week observance ceremony was held in Kumasi on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

