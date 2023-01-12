Famous Ghanaian TikToker has revealed that she sat in an aeroplane for the first time ever in her life in the year 2022

She made this revelation when YEN.com.gh presented her with the Social Media Star (TikTok) award from the recently held 2023 YEN Entertainment Awards

Beaming with smiles, the social media influencer hinted that 2022 was her best year and that it was the year she laughed the most

Celebrated Ghanaian TikToker, Erkuah official, has revealed that she sat in an aeroplane for the first time in 2022.

Erkuah Official receives her 2023 YEN Award. Photo Source: @yencomghnews

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the TikTok influencer hinted that 2022 was her best year as she got to explore many opportunities.

"2022 was my year. It was my year. That was the year that God said Erkuah get up and shine", she said.

Erkuah added that it was her year because she had the most fun and she got to experience things she had never experienced before. Sharing more details, she mentioned:

"Like I learnt how to drive. Like I visited a lot of places. I travelled. I sat on a plane. It was my year."

Touching on her plans for 2023, she disclosed that she would be having more fun and enjoying herself.

Expect something bigger than what we did last year and more upgrades. Expect the unexpected.

Sharing some lessons which she carries with her all the time, she said:

"If you want to do something, do it now. Don’t wait and say that I’m waiting for so so years then I’ll start it. We were all there when the dollar went up. Imagine you wanted to buy a car and you had the money and you say you’re waiting. Now, can you buy the car? No. So, if you want to do something, do it now," she shared.

The popular Ghanaian comedy TikToker grabbed the award for the Social Media Star (TikTok) category at the recently held YEN Entertainment Awards 2023. Her victory came at the expense of Asantewaa, Jackline Mensah, and Wesley Kesse, in what was a tough category.

What Is YEN Entertainment Awards?

YEN Entertainment Awards is a prestigious award scheme that seeks to acknowledge hardworking Ghanaian entertainers who have made a mark in the Creative Industry. The awards scheme also highlights the achievements of Ghanaians who have positively impacted the lives of others through philanthropy, education, or innovation.

Jackie Appiah, McBrown, Lil Win, Kwadwo Sheldon, Erkuah Official, And Others Win At YEN Entertainment Awards

Aside from Erkuah Official, some other notable celebrities and public figures were recognised for their creativity, resilience and excellence at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2023, including Jackie Appiah, Lil Win, Black Sherif, and Ras Nene.

Full list of the winners at YEN Entertainment Awards 2023

The full list of winners at the awards is as follows:

Male Artiste Of The Year - Black Sherif

Female Artiste Of The Year - Diana Hamilton

Actor Of The Year - Lil Win

Celebrity Changemaker - Stonebwoy

Comedian Of The Year - Ras Nene (Dr Likee)

Social Media Star (Twitter) - Kwadwo Sheldon Social Media Star

Social Media Star (TikTok) - Erkuah Official

Most Stylish Male Celeb - James Gardiner

Actress Of The Year - Jackie Appiah

Social Media Star (YouTube) - Kwadwo Sheldon Social Media Star

Erkuah Official Features In Hilarious Video With Nigeria's Funke Akindele, Peeps React

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Erkuah Official, and celebrated Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, had been featured in a hilarious TikTok video that has got many people laughing hysterically.

In the video, Jenifa, as Funke Akindele is popularly called, was captured counting money when Erkuah passed a statement, which made Jenifa discipline her.

The funny video has got many of Erkuah's fervent followers hailing her for being acknowledged by one of the famous faces in the Nollywood industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh