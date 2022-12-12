Popular Ghanaian DJ has captured the attention of many netizens online as she looked stunning in a black gown and her flawless makeup

DJ Switch celebrated her black beauty as she beamed with smiles looking lovely in the photo

The photo has sparked massive reactions online as many gushed over how beautiful she looks

Celebrated American-based Ghanaian Dj, DJ Switch, has turned heads on social media after a photo of her slaying in a black gown and wearing makeup surfaced on the internet.

DJ Switch looking lovely in black. Photo Source: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch, who boasts of being the youngest DJ in Ghana was captured wearing a lovely black gown which draped to the floor.

The top part of the dress had a gorgeous lace fabric from her neck to her waistline. She wore a necklace to add some spice to her entire look.

Her makeup was perfectly done and her red lipstick highlighted her face as she beamed with smiles in the photo.

She was spotted in school as her teacher as well as some colleagues in her class were captured in the background.

Reactions as DJ Switch rocks black gown in the photo

maamsy_ remarked:

Wo p3 life paaa

rmd_moneygod commented:

My love, you are growing too fast pls take time

mcomarion_ remarked:

Switch Up to the world

miss_amanfro said:

Okay so the man at your back too joined to strike a pose

jayke_computers remarked:

She's a big girl now

Source: YEN.com.gh