Pretty Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony

The former Zylofon signee tied the knot in style rocking a lovely corseted kente wedding gown on her special day

The first videos from the ceremony have emerged online showing colourful scenes and the actress in high spirits

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah has become the first Ghanaian movie to get married in the year 2023, YEN.com.gh can report.

Gafah, a former signee of Zylofon Entertainment, got hitched in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Details about the pretty actress' marriage ceremony are quite scanty but videos have emerged online.

Benedicta Gafah married in a beautiful corseted kente wedding gown Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Benedicta Gafah slays in corseted kente for her traditional wedding

Benedicta Gafah has a reputation as one of the best-dressed female celebrities in Ghana. For someone like that, she was always going slay on such a special and she did just that.

In one of the videos from the ceremony sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress is seen wearing a corseted kente gown in a dark blue colour.

The part from Gafah's bust to in-between her legs had the plain blue kente material while the other parts had a fine kente design in the same blue with white and yellow to match.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Another video gives look at the back and other sides of Benedicta Gafah's wedding dress.

Benedicta's Gafah's husband she is marrying

It is not yet known the man who has swept Gafah's off her feet and taken her heart as the wedding seems to have been kept a 'secret'.

So far all the videos from the ceremony which have appeared on social media have excluded the man but YEN.com.gh is looking out and will update readers if his images pop up.

Joy FM's Fentuo Tahiru marries Christian wife in a beautiful wedding

In other wedding news, Joy FM and Joy News TV presenter Fentuo Tahiru recently got married to his heartthrob Hannah Tiigah Sinnibah.

The wedding of Fentuo and Hannah was a special one as it happened to be an inter-religious ceremony.

Many videos and photos from the ceremony have surfaced online showing famous broadcasters including Giovani Caleb, Umaru Sanda, Saddick Adams 'Obama', and others in attendance.

