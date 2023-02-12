Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah flaunted her opulent lifestyle and luxurious handbag at a meeting with some friends

A-list Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has released a video showing off her luxurious handbag and lavish lifestyle at a gathering with some colleagues.

The movie star flaunted their upscale lifestyle while showcasing the delicious dishes they consumed.

Jackie Appiah's pricy handbag

The successful actress showed off the pricey blue bag in a video on her verified Instagram account with nearly 10 million views.

The footage also highlighted the various dishes Jackie Appiah and her friends enjoyed while meeting at a plush eatery.

Netizens who took to the comments section of the Instagram video were impressed as they gushed over the actress.

Watch the clip below:

How fans gushed over Jackie Appiah

Black_star_nation posted:

ForeverJackie style and grace like no other.

Lovettaballaycont posted:

Love you, Jackie.

Maibanobi said:

I love you so much.

Oluchilivy commented:

My Ghanaian Queen .

Jackie Appiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, and other single Ghanaian mothers

YEN.com.gh reported that "being a single mom is twice the work, twice the stress, and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love, and twice the pride''.

Despite the challenges of being a single parent, some women make it appear simple by juggling motherhood and employment.

While achieving success in their chosen professions, these devoted women put in the extra effort to raise their children. They have overcome the difficulties of being a single mother and obstacles in their line of employment to accomplish noteworthy milestones.

Jackie Appiah slays in orange outfit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Jackie Appiah and her affluent friends, CEOs of major corporations, are frequently photographed wearing chic attire.

The top fashion figure, who is friendly with the political daughters of this nation, has frequently been spotted at Femi Asante's Sandbox beach club. She is the spouse of Nana Asante Bediatuo, Akufo-executive Addo's secretary.

