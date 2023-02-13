Twitter influencer KalyJay has revealed in an interview with Delay that he was not ready for the way things turned out in the fix the country movement

He revealed that he was supposed to help people find their voice in the hardships they were going through but it became political

He told Delay that he had to hide in the shadows to avoid any attacks or attract hatred from people who agree with him

Twitter influencer Kalyjaymade made waves on social media for his 'fix the country movement'. He admitted that he had to stay in the shadows during the Fix the Country movement on the Delay show.

Kalyjay, who gained popularity for his humorous and relatable content, explained that he didn't want to jeopardize his brand and safety by aligning himself too closely with a political cause. And even when he was the originator of the movement, he had to back out of it.

The initial goal or vision for the project was to call out the government and address critical economic issues. However, the movement lost its focus along the way and he had to back out from it.

The Fix the Country movement emerged in early 2021 as a response to the social and economic challenges facing Ghana.

The movement called for systemic change in the areas of governance, corruption, and social inequality.

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities and social media influencers, lent their voices to the cause, using their platforms to raise awareness and promote change. The conversation also highlighted the power dynamics at play in Ghanaian society.

While the Fix the Country movement represented a grassroots effort to bring about change, Kalyjay's comments suggested that there are still limits to what individuals can do without facing repercussions.

He added that his mother and close relatives had to step in to monitor his movements and ensure that he was not involved in the demonstrations that emerged after the online movement.

KalyJay said:

'My mother could call me and be crying. My whole family wanted me to hide and be in the shadows because they were scared for my safety'.

