Ajagurajah, known in private life as Kwabena Asiamah, has announced that he wants his family to fight when he passes on someday

According to the head of the Ajagurajah movement, he will not go to his grave if he does not witness the fight

He added that he would keep one eye open and will ensure that anyone who refuses to fight will not get a share of his properties

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Controversial spiritual leader and social media personality Ajagurajah has announced that he will not go to his grave if his wives and children refuse to fight at his funeral.

Ajagurajah instructs family to fight at his funeral or not get property source: ajagurajah_official

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he stated:

When I die, I want my wife and children to fight before I go to my grave. If they refuse to fight, I will not go to my grave.

He added that one of the reasons behind this decision and last day's wish is to prove that he has lived a good life as a rich man.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In his opinion, every rich man in Ghana especially hides their many wives and children from the public, but he will not be a part of it.

He added that any wife who failed to abide by these rules would not have any property from him. He will ensure that one of his eyes is wide open to meet these demands.

Watch Ajagurajah's video below:

Netizens reacted to Ajagurajah's video:

1realbansi commented:

Agenda 50 Wives , am a Muslim but I love this man

ori_glitz_consult commented:

haaa.....hmmnn! Papa, it's not going to be easy ooooooo at all.

bitcoin_walmart_ commented:

I agree with you papa If they don’t understand they should go and hug transformer

champion_jaguar_ahead commented:

eeeiii osofo Suro nyam watie

commented:

Mepaaky3w reserve last slot no ma me

prince.sparrow.355 commented:

Odifuor Jackie appiah , odifuor elelelehu , odifuor sukooko, odifuor lollipop

Ajagurajah is mistaken for a madman in Dubai

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah made a rather sad revelation after arriving in Dubai. According to the religious personality, he was mistaken for a madman by the airport officials in the UAE nation.

The spiritual leader indicated that he was the least anxious about the observation because he was proud of the spirit that protects him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh