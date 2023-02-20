Abedi Pele has paid a visit to the family of the late Christian Atsu, who passed on a few days ago after an earthquake struck in Turkey.

Abedi Pele was present with his family, and they all looked sad and struck by the sudden demise of the former Black Stars player.

Abedi was accompanied by members of his family including his wife and daughter who were clothed in black outfits and shedding tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former Black Stars player and football legend Abedi Pele visited the family of the late Christian Atsu with his family at their residence.

The football icon and his family wore black outfits and seated silently. Sitting in the middle with his family members, Abedi Pele moved his head left and right, shaking it in disbelief.

Abedi Pele visited Christian Atsu's family home and was seen in a sad state Photo source: @ghonetv

Source: Instagram

He covered his face and sighed in disbelief. Atsu's family members shed tears at their family's residence.

Shortly after, Abedi Pele and his family wished Atsu's family well and a speedy recovery from the saddening news that had touched the hearts of Ghanaians and beyond.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch video of Abedi Pele at Christian Atsu's family house below:

Netizens reacted to Abedi Pele's visit to Atsu's family house

ojobibinii.gh commented:

The earthquake that happened in Syria and Turkey happened just for 45 seconds. More than 41,000 people have died and still counting. Within 45 seconds, landlords have become homeless, children have become orphans, wives have become widows, husbands have become widowers, and some people are still missing.

osfri_hymbuk commented:

Abed Pale is feeling for his children, I guess, cos it can just happen to anyone at any given time. Kudos, Legend, for doing this. God bless yuh, boss.

emmaabban1234 commented:

Abedi Pele can't sit still. His body language tells he has so much pain in his heart. It is well

bra_agyeiwaa commented:

This is so sad but see Dede’s face

The family of Christian Atsu prepare to perform special rites

YEN.com.gh published earlier that Atsu's family made preparations at their house at Ogbojo in Accra to perform a special rite upon the return of his mortal remains.

Atsu's mortal remains arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Turkey on Sunday, February 19, 2023. and videos from the family house emerged online, showing weeping and wailing among relatives and other sympathisers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh