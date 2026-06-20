Alan Shearer has tipped England to secure a comfortable victory over Ghana when the two nations meet on June 23

The BBC pundit pointed to England's impressive 4-2 win over Croatia and the depth of quality available from the bench

Ironically, the Black Stars boast an unbeaten record in second group-stage matches at the World Cup

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England legend Alan Shearer believes the Three Lions will comfortably overcome Ghana when the two nations meet in a crucial Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fresh from England's entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, the former Newcastle United striker has backed Thomas Tuchel's side to secure another convincing result, predicting a 3-0 triumph over the Black Stars in Boston.

Alan Shearer predicts a heavy defeat for Ghana against England in the highly-anticipated World Cup showdown at Boston Stadium. Photo by Robert Cianflone and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Shearer predicts Ghana's downfall against England

Speaking in a video shared by BBC's Match of the Day, Shearer left little room for doubt about how he sees the contest unfolding.

"I am confident that England will go into the game and win it. My prediction is England 3-0 Ghana."

Shearer's confidence stems largely from England's impressive opening performance against Croatia.

The Three Lions displayed their attacking firepower during the six-goal thriller, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all getting on the scoresheet.

That display has convinced the former striker that Tuchel's men possess too much quality for Ghana to handle.

He also pointed to England's strength in depth as a major advantage, highlighting the game-changing options available on the bench.

England are the favourites ahead of their Group L match against Ghana on June 23, 2026. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

According to Shearer, players such as Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers could make a significant impact if called upon during the encounter.

His optimism has been further fuelled by Ghana's narrow victory over Panama.

Watch Shearer's prediction, as shared on X:

Although the Black Stars secured all three points thanks to Caleb Yirenkyi's dramatic stoppage-time winner, the performance left questions about whether they can cope with one of the tournament's strongest squads.

Watch Yirenkyi's winner vs Panama, as shared on X:

History backs Ghana to upset England

Despite Shearer's forecast, Ghana will arrive in Foxborough believing they can upset the odds.

The Black Stars have produced some of the World Cup's most memorable upsets, including their famous victory over Czechia in 2006 when the Europeans arrived at the tournament ranked second in the world by FIFA.

Watch how Ghana beat Czechia in 2006, as shared on YouTube:

Again, the four-time African champions are unbeaten in all their second group matches at the World Cup (2 wins, 2 draws).

Meanwhile, Carlos Queiroz's side have received encouraging news, with Thomas Partey expected to return after missing the Panama fixture because of entry issues in Canada.

However, concerns remain over first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who is reportedly battling a groin injury.

Watch Ati-Zigi's fitness update, as shared on X:

The June 23 showdown will carry extra significance as it marks the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations.

Their only previous senior encounter came in March 2011, when Ghana held England to a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium, per ESPN.

According to Ghanafa.org, on that occasion, Asamoah Gyan stunned the home crowd with a brilliant late solo effort.

Fans react to Shearer's bold prediction

As expected, Shearer's prediction sparked plenty of reaction among supporters, with many refusing to write off the Black Stars before kickoff.

@Lee Stay Puft Grisley pushed back, writing:

"England might be overconfident going into this match, and if Ghana can catch them on the break, they will be difficult to stop, so a 1-1 or 2-1 Ghana win is possible."

@Nana Kofi was more dismissive of the prediction, responding:

"In your dreams 😅😂😅😅"

@Nassam Abdul Hakim offered a more balanced perspective:

"What do you expect from an England legend?"

Ghana tipped to surprise England, Croatia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zlatan Ibrahimović has tipped Ghana to be the surprise package of Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He believes the Black Stars have what it takes to cause major upsets against both England and Croatia.

Source: YEN.com.gh